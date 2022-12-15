Former President John Mahama has urged cool heads among the National Democratic Congress (NDC) National Youth Organiser, George Opare Addo and Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi.

Mr Opare, following his re-election last Saturday, has been at Mr Gyamfi’s throat over what he said was an attempt by him to oust him.

Mr Gyamfi openly declared support for the former’s sole contender, Brogya Genfi in a hot contest held at the University of Cape Coast in the Central Region.

He justified Mr Addo, popularly known as Pablo, should not be retained over claims he led the youth wing in the wrong direction for the past four years.

But Mr Mahama has urged the duo to cease fire on any exchanges as it will not benefit the party in any way.

Mr Mahama added their actions will only bring the NDC into disrepute and serve as a distraction from the current economic hardship Ghanaians are faced with.

The former President made the call in a Facebook post following a meeting with both parties.

Below is Mr Mahama’s full post: