Re-elected National Youth Organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), George Opare Addo, has paid a courtesy call on former President John Mahama.

The visit on Wednesday comes on the back of his victory at the just-ended Youth and Women’s Conference at the University of Cape Coast (UCC) last Saturday.

In a tweet, Pablo, as he is popularly known, said the call on Mr Mahama was to discuss issues of mutual interest.

He pledged the commitment of the NDC Youth Wing to secure victory for the party in the 2024 election.

Pablo added Mr Maham is also committed to ensuring the Youth play a pivotal role in the campaign for Victory 2024 and assured they [Youth Wing] will not fail.

Mr Opare Addo emerged the victor in a fierce contest with his 2018 contender, Yaw Brogya Genfi.

He polled 533 of the total 1,041 valid votes cast to beat Mr Genfi, who was his sole contender and secured 508 votes.

