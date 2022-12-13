Former President John Dramani Mahama has cautioned the general public and members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to stop associating his name with ongoing campaigns.

This, according to Mr Mahama, is because neither he nor his family has endorsed any candidate in the NDC national executives election which will climax on December 17.

In a press release sighted by JoyNews, the 2020 flagbearer of the NDC stressed that his only interest is the victory of the party in 2024, hence he is ready to work with “whoever the delegates choose and elect.

“The Office of H.E John Dramani Mahama condemns a publication in a tabloid newspaper that the family of the Former President is in support of one of the aspirants for National Chairman of the NDC,” his statement added.

He, therefore, used the opportunity to caution the rank and file of the party to disregard the claims since they are untrue.

Meanwhile, a total of 81 members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have been approved to contest for various national executive positions in the upcoming delegates’ congress of the party.

They will be contesting for the chairmanship, Vice Chairman, General Secretary, Deputy General Secretary, National Organiser, Deputy National Organiser, Youth Organiser, Women’s Organiser and National Communications Officer positions.

Slated for December 17, the Congress would also see the election of officers for the Deputy Youth Organiser, Deputy Women’s Organiser, Deputy National Communications Officer, Zongo Caucus Co-Ordinator and the National Executive Committee (NEC) member positions.

The highlight of the elections is the chairmanship position which is being keenly contested by the incumbent, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo; the current General Secretary, Johnson Aseidu Nketia; party stalwart, Nii Armah Ashietey and Samuel Yaw Adusei.

The General Secretary position is also being contested by former Director of Elections, Elvis Afriyie-Ankrah; the incumbent Deputy General Secretary, Dr Peter Boamah Otokunor and Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, a former Minister of Transport.