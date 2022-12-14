Retained National Youth Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), George Opare Addo, has dared his sole contender, Yaw Brogya Genfi, to head to court if he is not satisfied with the outcome of the election.

According to Mr Addo, his opponent is only being a sour loser because the intervention of influence peddlers and political entrepreneurs in the latter’s camp to oust him failed.

This comes after Mr Genfi indicated the processes leading to the party’s Youth and Women congress were fraught with deliberate manipulation of the delegates list to favour the incumbent.

He has, therefore, cautioned the election for him is far from over.

But speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, Pablo as he is popularly known, urged his colleague to use the right forum if he so wishes.

“The election is over for me but the allegations from my opponent are baseless and not factual. So he can go to court and stop the baseless allegations,” he said.

To him, the delegates have decided with their votes and it was through that the electoral commission declared him the winner of the election.

Pablo fought off stiff competition from Mr Genfi, his sole opponent in the youth election of the party, to retain his position on Saturday, December 10, 2022.

Pablo secured 533 votes while Mr Genfi polled 508 of the total votes cast.

The incumbent’s win marks his second successive victory over Mr Genfi, after beating him in the 2018 contest.

