Defeated National Youth Organizer Aspirant of the National Democratic Congress, Brogya Genfi, has blamed his loss on electoral fraud.

According to him, the processes leading to the party’s Youth and Women congress was fraught with deliberate manipulation of the delegates list to favour the incumbent.

The National Youth Organiser of the NDC George Opare Addo, fought off stiff competition from Yaw Brogya Genfi, his sole opponent in the youth election of the party, to retain his position.

Many Twitter users are talking about the loser, Brogya Genfi, rather than the winner, Opare Addo.

Many Tweeps are jabbing him for losing the elections despite the support he had from leading members of the NDC.

A Twitter user said Brogya Genfi, who polled 508 votes in the youth elections, would have gotten 50 votes but for the support of some leading members of the NDC.

But Mr Genfi in a statement rather expressed appreciation to all Youth Delegates of the NDC who turned up in their numbers to support and voted massively for him.

He also went ahead to make wild allegations against some delegates and his party.

APPRECIATION MESSAGE FROM COMRADE BROGYA GENFI, CANDIDATE FOR THE POSITION OF NATIONAL YOUTH ORGANIZER OF THE NDC.

I would like to convey my profound gratitude to all Youth Delegates of the NDC who converged at the University of Cape Coast over the weekend for the 2022 National Youth conference of our beloved party.

You turned up in your numbers to support and indeed voted massively for me. I treasure your trust and confidence reposed in me.

I further wish to thank all other stakeholders of our party as well as the rank and file for your kind support in diverse ways and for believing in my cause.

“Ayekoo” to all those who accepted my message of Leadership of Courage and voted for me, as well as those who did not.

To my teeming supporters, admirers and the rank and file of the party who desired for a change in the youth leadership, I say thank you to you all.

The processes leading to the 10th National Youth and Women’s Conference was fraught with deliberate manipulation of the delegatesw list to favour the incumbent. This was in violation of express decisions and orders of Courts of competent jurisdiction and the directives of the NDC.

I sincerely think that the party must take concrete steps to ensure that our rules and regulations are respected and not skewed to the advantage of anybody.

For the records, the election of National Youth Organizer of the NDC is far from over.

May God bless the great NDC.

Youth Leadership of Courage

Nyamebeye

Signed

Brogya GENFI

[Candidate, 2022 National Youth Elections of the NDC]