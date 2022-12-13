Re-elected National Youth Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), George Opare Addo, has said he is ready to work with his contender, Brogya Genfi, regardless of the electoral outcome.

According to Pablo as he is widely known, the common interest they all fight for is that of the NDC, hence, the need for them to put their differences aside.

“When there is a position, we will contest for it and I don’t have any problem with whoever campaigned against me because at the end of the day, the delegates have decided and I won.

“I’m yet to call him but I understand he is still recovering from the defeat. I believe he will call me in the coming days but even if he doesn’t call me, I will give him a job to do. I understand his pain,” he said on Accra-based Neat FM.

The former Municipal Chief Executive for Akuapem North shed off stiff competition from Yaw Brogya Genfi his sole opponent in the election that took place at the University of Cape Coast on Saturday, December 10, 2022.

At the end of the voting and counting, Pablo garnered 533 votes against Mr Genfi’s 508.

This becomes the second straight defeat Mr Genfi is suffering at the hands of Mr Addo who first defeated him in 2018.

But defeated Mr Genfi has blamed his loss on electoral fraud, stating the processes leading to the NDC Youth and Women congress were fraught with deliberate manipulation of the Delegates List to favour the incumbent.

Reacting to the allegations, Pablo indicated it was rather Mr Brogya who had a lot of people who see themselves as influence peddlers and political entrepreneurs working for him.

This, he believes, drove Mr Genfi’s numbers up because he [Pablo] expected to win by a landslide.

