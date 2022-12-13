She’s back again and this time, the plan is to take over. Tina Green, the curvaceous actress who entertained Ghanaians in the early 2000s, has announced her comeback with some saucy photos.

The popular actress and video vixen was the most sough-after by Highlife artistes after she starred in legendary Kofi B, Ofori Amponsah’s videos.

After making enough money and earning the nickname Coca-Cola shaped Spanandella, Tina moved away from the dancing field to become an entrepreneur in the beauty and fashion space.

However, in an interview on Adom TV, she told Abena Ghana, host of The Journey show that she never ditched her passion for being the face of most brands and musicians.

Being a naturally curvaceous girl at a time when body enhancement surgeries were not common, Tina honestly revealed she made a fortune from sponsorships.

She shared some photos of her current look to prove she still has the sauce while warning the new generation models to make way for her.

Check out some photos below: