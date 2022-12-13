Famous Kumawood actress, Tina Green, has for the first time detailed how she was subjected to embarrassment from a producer’s wife over false allegations.

The actress, who rose to fame following her role in sitcom, Tentacles, said her dedication to the job coupled with her hourglass figure made her the favourite among her colleagues.

It is for this reason, she said a producer offered her a juicy proposal to shoot a movie in Kumasi, in which she would act as a lead role, despite not being a member of the Kumawood fraternity.

“He called me to act with Van Vicker who was my boyfriend in the movie. I was on set when other actresses questioned why he should bring me from Accra to act in Kumasi. I was stupefied, my soul let my body,” she recounted.

As if that was not enough, Tina said speculations run rife that she was warming the bed of the producer, hence his favouritsm, which led to some Kumawood members involving the producer’s wife

Detailing the issue in an interview on Adom TV‘s The Journey, Tina revealed camera was rolling while she was in character when the producer’s wife barged into the set.

The actress said the concerned wife rained insults and curses on her amid accusation of trying to break her marriage.

Tina described the movie as her worst ever because though she went ahead to shoot and made her money, she was emotionally downcast.

She shared her story while explaining some disadvantages of being a curvaceous person in Ghana’s movie industry.

Watch video below: