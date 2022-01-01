Kumawood actress, Sandra Adu, popularly known as Borga Sylvia, has left fans and followers in shock with photos of her son.

The boy turns 13 on December 31, 2021, and the proud mother decided to flaunt him on social media.

The actress took to her official Instagram page to share the photos as she professes her undying love for the boy.

She also prayed for God’s blessings upon him in the years ahead.

She captioned: Happy 13th birthday, son. May your days be forever bright and may you be the light that will lighten the path for many. Enjoy this special year my dear son. I love you ♥️❤️♥️❤️🎈.