Renowned Kumawood actress, Nana Yaa Appiah, recently opened up about the tragic events that led to the passing of her beloved daughter, Naa Adoma.

In a candid interview on One Ghana, she shared the sequence of events that unfolded, shedding light on the challenges and emotional turmoil she faced during this difficult time.

According to Nana Yaa Appiah, the heartbreaking journey began on a seemingly ordinary Monday when her daughter didn’t go to school.

Concerned about her daughter’s education, she decided to investigate further. Nana Yaa Appiah recalled, “When I asked her why she was home and didn’t go to school, she simply replied that she wasn’t sick.”

Sensing that something was amiss, Nana Yaa Appiah persisted in understanding the situation. Despite insisting she wasn’t sick, Naa Adoma promised to go to school the next day. Unfortunately, Tuesday came, and once again, Naa Adoma did not attend school.

Worried about her daughter’s well-being, Nana Yaa Appiah threatened to take her to the hospital if she didn’t comply.

Naa Adoma, determined to go to school instead, resisted her mother’s advice. Frustrated, Nana Yaa Appiah resorted to stern measures, saying, “I got angry and took off my slippers to hit her.”

Finally, Naa Adoma agreed to go to the hospital. However, the diagnosis came as a shock. Nana Yaa Appiah shared, “Naa Adoma was diagnosed with an infection and malaria, and her blood level was low.” It became clear that her daughter’s health had deteriorated significantly.

Recalling the moment she saw her daughter’s condition, Nana Yaa Appiah’s voice trembled with pain as she said, “After Tuesday, I went into my daughter’s room, and she looked like she was going to die.”

Overwhelmed by her mother’s intuition, she made a solemn decision—her daughter would not spend another night at home. However, Naa Adoma insisted she was fine.

Nana Yaa Appiah sought solace in the hospital staff’s reassurances but remained concerned. She shared, “The doctor confirmed the severity of the situation, but Naa Adoma’s stubbornness persisted.” Naa Adoma preferred to sit outside when the lights went off, claiming it was too hot indoors.

The heart-wrenching tale took a devastating turn as Nana Yaa Appiah narrated the final moments of her daughter’s life. Tearfully, she recounted, “I was home when they called me that my daughter was in a critical state and that she needed blood.” Filled with fear and trembling, she rushed to the hospital.

While desperately searching for blood donors, Nana Yaa Appiah received conflicting information.

She said, “The doctor initially stated that the blood they had was sufficient, only to be followed by another nurse’s call, which was abruptly interrupted.” Unbeknownst to her, Naa Adoma had already passed away.

“When I got to the hospital, my daughter was lying there dead,” Nana Yaa Appiah shared, her voice filled with sorrow. The shock and devastation she experienced upon realizing her daughter had died, compounded by the realization that the hospital staff had withheld the news, were beyond comprehension.

ALSO READ: