Obuasi Rotary Club (district 9102) in collaboration with Wheelchair Foundation has reached out to Obuasi Government Hospital through the donation of wheelchairs.

The Club presented five wheelchairs to the health facility in a brief ceremony at the forecourt of the Hospital at Obuasi.

Present at the short gathering were the Obuasi Municipal Health Director Margaret Yaa Manu, the Medical Superintendant Kwadwo Nyarko-Jectey, as well as the Nurses in Charge of the Emergency Unit and some Staff of the Hospital.

According to the President of Obuasi Rotary Club Rotarian Sarwan Kumar after a thorough assessment, the club realized that the hospital had a limited number of effective wheelchairs that could serve their patients.

“This forms part of our commitment to helping our communities in terms of assisting in the provision of quality health care services, therefore, this is a Christmas gift from Rotary to the hospital,” he said.

Rotarian Joe-Steve Atta Annan, occupational health and safety professional also added that this initiative is to augment the OHS concerns faced by the hospital staff and patients in handling weak patients.

He also charged the hospital to man the wheelchairs properly to ensure they are being used for their intended objective.



Rotary support in the communities span from polio vaccinations, provision of medical supplies and covid-19 items, provision of water and sanitation, support for maternal and child health among many.

The theme for the 2021-2022 Rotary year is to serve to change lives.

Receiving the items on behalf of the hospital, the health director, Margaret Yaa Manu, thanked Obuasi Rotarians for coming to their aid with the wheelchairs.

“The wheelchairs have come at the right time to salvage a very big challenge for us because patients are mostly been carried at the back of their relatives which is not always a pleasant sight,” she said in her remarks.

Medical Superintendant of Obuasi Government Hospital Dr Kwadwo Nyarko-Jectey also praised the Rotary Club of Obuasi for their great support to health delivery at the hospital.

He described the gesture from Rotary Club as God sent since for a long time the hospital has not received brand new wheelchairs.

He said mostly they receive used wheelchairs which have a shorter life span as compared to brand new ones.

Future Commitments to the hospital

Rotarians at

Obuasi also commit to supporting health workers through the provision of bed linens, Personal Protective equipment such as gloves, nurses caps and sanitiser especially in the current COVID-19 era, and other sanitation items.

Aside from health oriental issues, the hospital needs high-efficiency light bulbs and industrial washing machines to help keep contaminated bed linens and health washable materials clean, Dr Nyarko-Jectey said in his remarks and pleaded for support from Rotarians.