About 37,000 people in the Ashanti Region are expected to benefit from 34 boreholes and 286 micro flush toilet facilities to be constructed by Rotarians in Kumasi and Obuasi.

This was made known when the Kumasi Rotary Club was joined by their counterparts from Obuasi to cut sod for the projects at Kona near Mamponteng in the Ashanti Region.

Communities in Obuasi and Kumasi are expected to benefit from these projects, which will cost $223,000 with funding from the Rotary Foundation.

The project is in partnership with the Salem Rotary Club, Virginia, USA and is being sponsored by various rotary clubs, districts, non-rotarians, and individuals in Ghana, Canada, Australia, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom.

Nana Effah Mensah, the President of the Rotary Club of Kumasi, said Rotary, as a human-centred institution, has over the years demonstrated its commitment to helping improve sanitation and access to potable water which is a key feature in its seven focused areas.

“Our primary focus as a club is to help the poor and vulnerable in society, a commitment we will not renege on but will continue to make society better through our projects and programs,” he said.

Expected to be completed in 12 months, Nana Effah Mensah said Rotary Clubs have been deliberate in their quest to promote goodwill and prevent water-borne diseases in communities across the country.

President Godfrey Mwachande of the Obuasi Club also outlined sustained efforts by forming the Rotary Community Corps in its project locations, whose mandate will be to sustain the interventions in their communities.

Nana Amponsah Agyeman III, the queen mother of Kona who graced the sod-cutting ceremony, lauded Rotarians for their efforts in improving the lives of mankind through their activities.

She was particularly excited that Kona was benefiting from the boreholes and household micro flush toilets, stressing that the community leaders will ensure that these projects are sustained for generations to come.

She said the projects would help improve access to good drinking water and resolve issues of poor sanitation, which is a problem in the community.

The projects form part of initiatives being undertaken by District Governor David Osei Amankwah of District 9104.

