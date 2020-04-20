The Accra Rotary Club of Kanda has donated GH¢5,000 to the Ayawaso North Municipal Health Directorate.

The team, led by the President of the Club, Henrietta Oppong, on Thursday, April 17, 2020, presented a cheque for GH¢5,000 to the directorate as support towards the fight against the global Covid-19 pandemic.

The Ayawaso North municipality has recorded a number of coronavirus cases since contact tracing begun.

The Municipal Chief Executive, Aminu Mohammed Zakar, listed New Town, Mamobi and Nima as areas within the Assembly that had recorded the cases.

Presenting the cheque, Ms. Henrietta Oppong revealed that, all Rotary Clubs in the country as part of the club’s mandate to help humanity, have contributed in various ways to the fight against the pandemic.

“We also felt that being in Kanda and closer to Nima and Mamobi, if we just leave you in isolation, it won’t be fair, so we have to come and then give our widow’s mite, to help you with the good work that you’re doing,” she said.

Receiving the cheque, the Municipal Director of Health Service, Dr Sophia Quist, was full of gratitude and praise for the club, for responding to their request for support.

According to her, “it would go a long way to help our community and help the Covid-19 situation.”

