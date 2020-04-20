Nigerian police have arrested two policemen in Osun State for brutalising a woman in the open for allegedly violating lockdown rules.

A video capturing the police officers assaulting the woman who didn’t fight back went viral on social media.

The incident took place at Odo Ori Market in the Iwo area of the state, and reportedly angered the Inspector General of Police in Nigeria.

Mohammed Adamu then condemned the incident and ordered the arrest of the officers for disciplinary action.

The woman, who was brutalised, later showed pictures of the assault and the impact on her body.

Tola Azeez said in reference to the viral video that: “This is me being beaten by the police today on my way to get drugs and some relief materials for my people.”

This is a pic of one of the bruise on my thigh aftermath of the beating. Many more on my thighs and all over my body. https://t.co/HKsi168v50 pic.twitter.com/TWLsGTvUpA — Tola Azeez (@fabhally) April 18, 2020

Police reaction to incident

The Nigerian police command on Sunday said in a statement on Sunday that investigations into the incident had started.

“The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), M. A. Adamu, condemns this unwarranted, unnecessary and unjustifiable assault on this innocent citizen (as shown in the attached viral video), at the Odo Ori Market, Iwo, Osun State, by men of the Force attached to Iwo Division, Osun Command.

“Following the IGP’s condemnation and directives for the immediate arrest of the officers, CP Johnson Kokumo, the Commissioner of Police in charge of Osun State where the incident occurred, has arrested the officers involved in the unfortunate incident.”

The statement mentioned “Inspector Ikuesan Taiwo with AP NO 251724 and PC Abass Ibrahim with Force No. 509634″ as the “duo are currently being detained and their orderly room trial had since commenced.”

The statement said: “The IGP reiterates that the police under his watch will not condone any act of misconduct and recklessness on the part of its personnel.

“He enjoins the citizens to continue to cooperate with the leadership of the Force.”

Security officers in many African countries have been reported to have brutalised civilians amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Watch below video of how woman was assaulted: