Actress and TV personality, Nana Ama McBrown, has posted a video of her face without make-up on social media.

The actress decided to take a break from looking glamorous and show her face without make-up.

In the video, the television goddess was seen urging her fans around the world to send a video or flyers of their work to promote their businesses on her Twitter page free of charge.

She added that she will embark on the promotion from today, April 20 to Thursday, April 23, 2020.

She posted and said: “Send me your video or flyer of your work on 024 003 2998 Also if you are buying anything be sure before you pay for the services or goods. This promo is from today 20th April till 23rd April #3Days if I don’t get the details of your work I can’t post it. Medaase bebreee #Brimm.”

Her fans have since been reacting to the video.