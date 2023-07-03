Poatnation, a popular social group at Obuasi, has donated to the maternity ward of the Obuasi Government Hospital in the Ashanti Region.

The donation, which forms part of the group’s corporate social responsibility, involved the distribution of baby care items such as bed pads, diapers, detergent, and antiseptic soaps.

They also settled the medical bills of some mothers, all to the tune of GHS 10,000.00.

According to Meshack Okai, founder of Poatnation, the initiative forms part of the annual donation by the group.

“As a group, we do voluntary contributions geared towards a particular cause so this time, we decided to support our mothers in the maternity ward.”

He said women go through a lot during the period of labour “so we decided to support them to lessen the burden and challenges that labour can bring.”

Mr Okai appealed to well-meaning Ghanaians and other groups to make such donations since “these donations can help contribute to making our society better”.

The Hospital Administrator of the Obuasi Government Hospital, Peace Mati, who collected the items on behalf of the maternity ward, expressed gratitude to the group for the kind gesture shown to nursing mothers at the facility.

She was particularly thrilled with the group for settling the bills of some mothers as well.

The nursing mothers who were beneficiaries of the items collectively thanked the group for the donation. They also prayed for the group’s operations to run smoothly in the coming years.

