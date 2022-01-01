The Ghana Commercial Bank (GCB) has announced the closure of its Dzorwulu, Tantra Hill and Takoradi harbour branches.

Though reasons for the closure is not yet clear, the bank has explained it is until further notice.

For its Dzorwulu and Tantra Hill branches, it has directed customers to transact businesses at the Abelenkpe, Kissieman, Achimota, Lapaz or all branches nationwide.

Customers affected by the Takoradi Harbour closure have also been directed to the Takoradi Main, Market, Sekondi or any other branch nearby.

It has further urged customers to use other banking channels including internet banking, G-money, ATM, GCB App among others.