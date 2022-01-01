Ghana Football Association [GFA] president, Kurt Okraku, has said he is confident of Black Stars chances of winning the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations [Afcon].

Ghana, a four-time African champions is among the 24 countries set to battle for the continental showpiece in Cameroon.

Milovan Rajevac, who is on a one-year renewable contract together with his charges have been tasked to win the 33rd edition of the continent’s most prestigious tournament which kicks off from January 9 to February 6 in Cameroon.

The playing body has been camping in Doha ahead of the tournament.

According to Mr Okraku, the decision to settle on Qatar as the camping base for the Black Stars is for them to have a feel of the World Cup host before the Mundial next year.

“It was always imperative for us to have a feel of the World Cup host before the Mundial next year. I would like to commend the President, Nana Akufo-Addo and the sector Minister Mustapha Ussif (Hon.) for their support and commitment,” he said this when Ghana’s Ambassador to Qatar, Dr Emmanuel Enos,

called on the team’s training camp.

He continued, “Your Excellency, you have in front of you amazing and committed players who have been dedicated to our course from day one. Before I became the President, I never had the chance to work with the Black Stars but these players have demonstrated true commitment and professionalism ever since I have been with them.

“These boys have dedicated themselves to the national course and they believe it is time for us to break the 40-year wait for the AFCON trophy.

“They have abandoned their family and left their clubs just to be here in Qatar to fight for the nation.

“Beyond here, we will be in Cameroon for the AFCON and hopefully, all the day and nights of sacrifice will pay off in Cameroon. We will play Morocco, Gabon and Comoros and we believe that we will top the group and go all the way to the final and win the trophy.

“We believe in the course to bring the trophy to Ghana. We are extremely happy for your coming. We will not let the country down. There are a lot of doubting Thomas’s but we believe this squad will make us proud.”

The Black Stars will fly to Yaounde for the tournament on January 7.