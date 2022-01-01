Member of Parliament (MP) for Okaikoi South Constituency, Darkoa Newman, has been adjudged the Best First time MP for 2021.

She emerged as the winner in a list compiled by Asempa FM’s late afternoon political programme, Ekosii Sen.

They used benchmarks based on tangible projects executed in their constituencies, performance on the floor of Parliament, their visibility in the constituency and social media presence.

In July 2021, she made it to the list of top 10 new MPs in the eighth parliament.

Taking to social media, she expressed appreciation to the Ekosii Sen team for the recognition and assessment of her performance so far.

My sincere gratitude goes to listeners and management of @Asempa947_FM .I am truly humbled by your assessment of my performance so far.



God bless the good people of Okaikoi South for believing in me and supporting me



🎶Great things He has done,Greater things He will do…..🎶 pic.twitter.com/Fk09TamZsc — Dakoa Newman (@DakoaNewman) December 30, 2021

The MP since assuming office has undertaken several projects in her constituency including an electrical rewiring at the Kaneshie Polyclinic.

The initiative she has explained is to help curb fire outbreaks.

Through her Adopt a Public School Initiative, she is in partnership with Pens & Plastics, constructing a sick bay and rehabilitating the ICT lab of the Kaneshie Kingsway cluster of schools.

She was a polling station organiser and defeated former MP Ahmed Arthur in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) primaries in the build-up to the 2020 election.

She led the contest by 444 votes while Ahmed Arthur and Nana Fredua Agyeman had 327 votes and 21 votes respectively.

In the 2020 general election, she polled 40,393 votes against Abraham Kotei Neequaye of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) who had 26,019 votes.