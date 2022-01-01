Sharaf Mahama, the son of ex-president John Dramani Mahama, has got social media users drooling over his latest photo.

The photo saw Sharaf in a black life jacket over his bare chest and dark sun glasses.

The jacket gave way to his biceps which appeared well-built as a footballer.

Mr Mahama paid attention to his phone as he gave an onlooking pose for the camera by what looked like a pool.

His Instagram comment section has been flooded with compliments after he posted the photo.

Footballer, Baba Rahman, actor cum politician, John Dumelo’s wife, Gifty Mawuena, actress Selassie Ibrahim among others have reacted.

Check out some reactions below: