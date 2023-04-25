Fans are drooling over a lovely reunion video of sons of two former presidents of Ghana.

The video captured Kofi Atta Mills, the son of the late ex-president, John Evans Atta Mills and ex-president Mahama’s son, Sharaf.

The young men were spotted having a good time at an Eid party held over the weekend by Sharaf.

Dressing to fit the purpose of gathering, Mr Mills wore a white abaya while Mr Mahama was clad in a blue.

Parts of the video shared by ghhyper1 captured the two in a hearty conversation amidst laughter as they shook each other’s hand in the memorable video.

The exclusive event was attended by family, friends as well as members of the National Democratic Congress.

Water the video below: