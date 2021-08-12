Fans are drooling over more lovely photos from the wedding of Kofi Atta Mills, the son of the late ex-president, John Evans Atta Mills which have popped up on social media.

Mr Mills tied the knot with his girlfriend, Michelle Nash in a colourful ceremony on Tuesday, August 10, 2021.

The private ceremony, which saw scores of friends and loved ones in attendance, took place in London.

Appearing kingly and queenly at the ceremony, the couple stunned their guests with colourful kente outfits.

