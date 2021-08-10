Kofi Atta Mills, the son of the late former president, John Evans Atta Mills, has tied the knot in a colourful ceremony with his girlfriend, Michelle Nash.

The ceremony reportedly took place on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, in London.

Photos from the event, which have popped up, saw scores of friends and loved ones in attendance.

ALSO READ:

Mr Atta-Mills was spotted in grey and black suit on white shirt with a bow-tie to match while his wife also rocked a glittering grey gown.

They beamed with smiles as they pose for the camera while Mrs Mills held her bouquet of flowers up tight.

Enjoy the photos below: