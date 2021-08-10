The Dubai-based businessman, who was contacted by the Ministry of Health for the botched procurement of 300,000 doses of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, has agreed to refund an amount of $2,470,000 to Ghana.

This was after the Ministry of Health wrote to Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum for a refund.

The Sheikh, in a letter dated August 5, 2021, and addressed to the Minister of Health, asked for the bank details required to refund the sum.

“We acknowledge receipt of your letter, Ref No. MOH/OM/LU/7/21 dated 2nd of August 2021, with a formal request to refund the remaining amount of the non-supplied doses from the 50% advance transferred to our accounts,” the Sheikh’s letter reads.

“We, hereby, request to kindly acknowledge and confirm the above-mentioned amounts to be refunded further to which we shall initiate the refund process to your bank account. Please share with us the bank details where the refund needs to be processed,” he added.