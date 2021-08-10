The National Communications Officer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has accused Finance Minister as the “chief culprit” in the botched Sputnik V vaccine contract with middleman Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum.

Sammy Gyamfi, in a statement on Tuesday, alleged that it is the Finance Minister who made payment of ¢16 million without Parliamentary approval.

Thus, questioned why most Ghanaians are solely focused on the Health Minister, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, on the deal.

“Why is no one calling for the head of this corrupt Finance Minister? Is it because he is the cousin of the President?” he quizzed.

For the outspoken politician, Mr Ofori-Atta’s malfeasance transcends the Sputnik V vaccine procurement to other misconducts that have caused the state financial loss.

“Why are we over-concentrating on the Health Minister in the discussion about the botched Sputnik Vaccine Supply deal when the chief culprit is none other than the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, who without Parliamentary approval, paid a whopping 160 billion old Ghana cedis [sic] to the Dubai Sheikh?

“This is the same person who, without any transparent selection process, engaged and paid his own company, Enterprise Insurance, a whopping 110 billion old Ghana cedis [sic] as Covid-19 insurance premium for health workers,” he alleged.

