Ghanaian actress of Home Sweet Home series famed Nina has confirmed her marriage ceremony with latest posts on social media.

Social media was rife with reports about the actress’ marriage on Monday.

Nina and her bridal team.

Taking to her Instagram page, she posted visuals from the ceremony which saw scores of relatives and loved ones in attendance to share in their joy.

The couple was spotted in colourful kente as the husband kisses his wife’s shoulder in a pose for the camera.

In another video, Evelyn now Mrs Amoako was seen flaunting her expensive wedding ring and subtly jammed to a song playing in the background.

Posting the visuals, she captioned: MY GOD YOU HAVE DONE ME WELL 🙏🏻

Aseda nkoaa.. #becomingamoako.

Her posts, which have warmed many hearts, have attracted goodwill messages and prayers for the life ahead.

Watch the video attached below: