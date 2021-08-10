Hearts of Oak head coach, Samuel Boadu, has implored the fans of the club to give the team the needed support as they prepare to represent Ghana at the CAF Champions League next season.

The Phobians, after ending their 12 years of the Ghana Premier League trophy drought, booked a place in the competition.

Speaking following their MTN FA Cup triumph, the former Medeama SC boss called on the fans to keep supporting the club as they prepare for the campaign.

“I want to tell the fans to keep supporting the club. Now the bigger one is ahead and it is also my first time in the CAF Champions League,” he said.

READ ALSO

“We need their prayers and also come on board to support the Board chairman Togbe Afede XIV, the Board and the club. We need them and I need them,” he added.

Hearts of Oak recorded an 8-7 penalty shootout to win the FA Cup at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.

This means Samuel Boadu has won a domestic double in his first spell at the club.

The Phobians will be looking to beef up their squad ahead of the new season.