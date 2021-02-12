Pretty Ghanaian actress, Evelyn Addo, who is noted for the role she played as Nina in the series ‘Home Sweet Home’, has reacted to the death of veteran actor, Kojo Dadson.

In a video on the Instagram page of the star actress, she shared snippets from movies in which Mr Dadson starred in over the years.

She shared moments in which he played the role of her father who was quite strict on her in the ‘Home Sweet Home’ series.

After posting the over two-minute long video, she captioned it: “RIP KOJO DADSON Ghana we have lost a legend ! My screen Daddy forever in our hearts and will miss you dearly DR.LUV. Till we meet again.”

Many fans of the actress took to the comment section to commiserate with her over the huge loss to the movie industry.