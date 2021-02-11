Late Ebony Reigns’ father’s signee, Kim Maureen, has reacted emotionally to some accusations her boss made against her in a live interview.

Nana Opoku ‘Starboy’ Kwarteng stated in an interview on Wednesday, February 10 that much has not been heard of his Bony to the World record label because his signee is lazy.

He further said anytime he travels out of the country, Miss Maureen, who is living under his roof for work purposes, goes on ‘holiday’.

“We signed a five-year contract for her to release seven albums. When I was in Europe because of COVID, she did nothing; she is just lazy. For someone who had a child, she is an adult, but she does nothing, she is always late for production,” he said.

But, Miss Maureen, on the same platform, rebutted, stating that she wanted their production to be very fast but her boss shut her up and said he doesn’t want pressure.

Amid tears, she blurted out about how unfair her boss was to disgrace her in a live interview. She said aside the work listed in their contract; she washes, cooks sometimes and does other chores.

What broke her heart was that Mr Kwarteng mentioned her child, the first fruit she bore, who died shortly after his birth, insisting it was absolutely irrelevant to their discussion.

The artiste, who hitherto sold airtime to make ends meet, said her boss forced her to shun her own life with the excuse that it “doesn’t befit a celebrity.”

“I am crying because it is painful for me to go through this kind of thing. Anytime I ask for money, I get insults back in return. Sometimes when I ask for money, he tells me to get a boyfriend. He gave me GHS100 twice to buy thrift dress and even the dresses I wear for shows, I return them afterwards.”

However, she said her boss has never, not even once demanded for sexual relations.

But in a sharp rebuttal, Starboy Kwarteng and his wife joined the interview via phone call to rubbish all claims, swearing on their deceased daughter that they were telling the truth.

The couple expressed disappointment in her for failing to acknowledge their effort, including buying her petty things such as panties and earrings.

After the release of just two songs in a year and half, Starboy Kwarteng says he has washed his hands of her.