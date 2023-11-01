Renowned baller and ex-captain of the Black Stars, Stephen Appiah has found a friend in the son of ex-President John Mahama.

Stephen shared a fun time when he met Sharaf Mahama at a fitness and recreational club where they had both gone for a private activity.

The baller came in contact with Sharaf at the tennis cot and they were captured exchanging pleasantries.

Stephen Appiah was full of admiration for the former President’s son and described him as a hard guy.

He said, “this is my friend Sharaf, this guy likes flexing. He looks like a dbee but he’s not, he is a hard guy. We really enjoyed ourselves this morning.”

It is likely the duo established their friendship trough their love for football as they are both professionals.

Watch video below: