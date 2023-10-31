Becoming a global icon is something almost every individual would want to achieve in life.

However, to Shatta Wale, who is undoubtedly one of Africa’s most celebrated musicians, it is not enough.

Speaking in a recent interview with BBC News Africa, the Ghanaian dancehall artiste revealed his biggest regret was not pursuing a career in law.

Shatta Wale noted that, despite his passion for music, he is always had a deep-seated desire to become a lawyer.

“I’m trying, when I make enough money, I will become a lawyer,” he stated.

The ‘On God’ hitmaker also answered questions about his favourite song, food, and lyrics of all.

Shatta Wale mentioned Jamaican singer, Vybz Kartel’s ‘Mansa Musa Money’ as his favourite lyrics of all time and kenkey being his favourite food.

When asked to choose between love and money, Shatta Wale settled on money saying, ” Love doesn’t pay the bills”.

