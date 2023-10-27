The mother of the late dancehall and highlife musician, Terry Bonchaka, Charlotte Adjetey, has opened up about the support she receives from Shatta Wale in a recent interview on Hitz FM‘s Daybreak Hitz show.

According to her, the dancehall superstar has been a source of support in her life, years after her son’s passing.

She revealed that Shatta Wale, also known as Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr., recently sent his father to her house to give her money.

“Shatta Wale sent his father to my house to give me something. I used to see Shatta, but now I hardly do. He said he is trying to come here and he couldn’t make it. With Shatta Wale, I don’t have a problem with him… it is okay,” she said during the interview.

Madam Charlotte Adjetey disclosed that, Ghanaian songstress Shatana has also been supporting her.

She however denied media reports that, King Ayisoba had been aiding her.

Madam Charlotte indicated that, King Ayisoba has never visited her since the passing of her son.

She was very happy friends of late Terry Bonchaka continue to celebrate him.

“Every year, his friends have been coming out to celebrate him, and I am happy with that. Even though they don’t have money and I don’t have to give them, they still go ahead to do it” she added.

Terry Bonchaka, was a rising star in the music industry, tragically lost his life in a car crash on October 29, 2003, on his way home from a performance at a hall in the University of Ghana.

