The Electoral Commission (EC) will from Friday, November 3, 2023, exhibit the provisional voters register from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The exercise which will end on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, precedes the District Level Elections (DLE) set for December 19, 2023.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Deputy EC in charge of Operations, Samuel Tettey said the exhibition will take place at all 38,622 polling stations nationwide.

“As part of the Commission’s preparation towards the conduct of the district level elections slated for 19 November 2023, the Commission will display or exhibit the provisional voters register at all the 38,622 polling stations across the country.

“The Commission will therefore exhibit the provisional voters register simultaneously at all polling stations which will serve as exhibition centres throughout the country from Friday 3rd November to Tuesday 7th November 2023,” he announced.

Mr Tettey explained the exercise is to allow prospective voters to cross-check and verify their details.

“That is name, age, sex, etc as captured during the registration exercise, and make requests for amendments or insertions where necessary. It will also help voters to know their polling stations on the day of voting,” he stated.

Voters, Mr. Tettey added can also object to the names of unqualified voters on the register or request the removal of names of deceased persons.

