The Ghana High Commissioner to South Africa, Charles Owiredu, has declared his intention to contest the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary race in the Abirem constituency of the Eastern Region.

Mr Owiredu officially made the declaration on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday.

According to him, he has paid his dues at both the national and the constituency levels and believes he stands a chance to lead.

“I worked at the NPP headquarters for 15 years and was the first Director for our international branches. I have also among other things contributed towards the development of the area,” he said.

Mr Owiredu expressed optimism he will win the primaries in February and subsequently the 2024 election, adding that God will make it happen.

“I am ready to serve the people of Abirem as MP. I have done my part and God is the one who makes one a king,” he noted.

The High Commissioner promised that his victory would accelerate development and revive the local economy in Abirem.

