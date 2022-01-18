A former Member of Parliament (MP) for Nsuta, Kwame Asafu-Adjei, has expressed reservations about the New Patriotic Party (NPP) General Secretary, John Boadu’s notice of caution to supporters of flagbearer hopeful, Alan Kyerematen.

According to him, there seems to be tension and divisiveness among the rank and file of the party which does not augur well for their future.

“Have we forgotten so soon what ex-President Kufuor told us? As a party, he said we need a unifier to lead the party; someone who can bring the party, country and floating voters together.

“We are even now struggling to get 50+1 votes so why all these? What has Alan Kyerematen done to them?” he lamented on Accra-based Neat FM.

Mr Boadu on Monday cautioned supporters of the Trade and Industry Minister who have gone haywire ahead of the party’s internal contest.

According to Mr Boadu, the conduct of some supporters can be described as diabolic and meant to rock the boat of the party which is on a mission to ‘break the 8’ and retain power in the 2024 polls.

This comes on the heels of concerns by a section of the NPP supporters and sympathisers over what they described as the witch-hunting of those perceived to be in the camp of Mr Kyerematen.

But Mr Boadu has categorically denied those claims and called on “Alan Kyerematen to dissociate himself from such diabolic agenda against the NPP.”

However, to the former lawmaker, the timing for the notice is wrong as it should have come earlier to all aspirants and their supporters.

“When the whole thing started, John Boadu should have issued statements to caution all the flagbearer hopefuls and their supporters and not wait till this time when things have already gotten out of hands.

“He should be very careful because Alan has staunch supporters who will campaign for him and not sit for him to be trampled upon,” he warned.

He added that Mr Boadu risks losing his General Secretaryship position should such acts continue.