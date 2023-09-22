Director General for the National Lottery Authority (NLA), Sammi Awuku has officially declared his intention to contest for the Akuapem North constituency seat in the Eastern Region.

According to him, his decision to contest is not to maliciously oust the current Member of Parliament (MP), Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah-Agyei but to increase the votes of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the constituency.

“When the nominations open officially, I intend to file to represent the people of the Akuapem North Constituency. I am not here to sack my sister, she has already made her intentions clear to the powers that be to contest the Okaikwei North Constituency seat. I will continue the good works from where she started here. I am here to take over from my sister and increase the voting margins for this constituency for the NPP” he said.

Mr. Awuku promised that his victory would accelerate development and revive the local economy in Akuapem North.

The former National Organizer of the NPP donated an amount of GH¢839,000.00 to be disbursed to 850 women in the constituency as start-up capital.

“Women are breadwinners of our family. In this Constituency, a number of them need support to grow their small-scale businesses, that is why I initiated this for them. They must make it sustainable by being prudent with it,” he noted.

Sammi Awuku also has plans to collaborate with Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC) to get more capital for the youth in the area.

“I plan to link up with MASLOC to reach out to more artisans, drivers, tailors and the rest so that we can have a rebound of economic activity. Crime rate will stop, addiction to drug will stop. The core focus is to cushion and support young and old unemployed people in this Constituency. Entrepreneurship has turned countries all over around,” he added.

