Lawyer and historian, Dr. Yaw Anokye Frimpong has emphasized the importance and relevance of the name of Ghana’s First President, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, saying it is a non-perishable name.

“The name Nkrumah will never go away that is why it is appropriate and relevant for our government to accept it and make it part of our daily lives” he stated.

Dr. Frimpong made the comment on GBC’s Dr. Kwame Nkrumah’s Dream show on September 21, 2023 to commemorate Dr. Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day.

He stated that, if the maximum respect is given to Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, Ghana will raise again because of the value he added to the foundation of the country’s political and democratic nature.

“We should begin to respect Nkrumah and all our past leaders and give them the reverence they deserve and I believe that Ghana will raise again” the historian stressed.

Mr. Frimpong called on Ghanaian businessmen to invest in printing more literature on Nkrumah to enable the citizenry understand his contribution to Ghana’s progress.

“If the government will not do that, I think individuals like Nkrumah’s book so a businessman may take it upon himself just to publish the books and stock them at the universities and other libraries for the young people to read” he suggested.

Mr. Frimpong also said including literature about Dr. Nkrumal in primary school syllabus will help the country’s rich history and cultural heritage.

“I also believe that our syllabus in the primary schools must change and then incorporate that of those great leaders as well as those beautiful historic past” he said.