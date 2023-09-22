Former Chelsea forward, Joe Cole has praised Mohammed Kudus for his impressive performance in West Ham’s 3-1 win over TSC Backa Topola.

Kudus after his summer move from Ajax made his first start for the Hammers in their Group A opener of the Europa League on Thursday night.

The Ghana star was pivotal for the Premier League side as they fought back to record the win in front of their fans at the London Stadium.

His pressure at the back post led to the equalising goal, and he later scored with a header from a James Ward-Prowse corner.

After the game, Cole, who is also a former West Ham player expressed his confidence in Kudus becoming a valuable addition to David Moyes’ team.

“He [Kudus] looked like he was happy and settled,” Cole, who is a former England forward said on TNT Sports. He is another weapon for David Moyes. I look at this team, and I see goals everywhere. It was a great night for West Ham,” he added.

Kudus will likely be pushing for a Premier League start when West Ham face Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.

READ ALSO