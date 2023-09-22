Mohammed Kudus scored his first goal for West Ham United on Thursday night in their Europa League win over Serbian side Backa Topola.

The 23-year-old was named in the Hammers starting XI for the first time since his move from Ajax in their Group A opener.

The game ended goalless in the first half but the game produced four goals in the second part of the game.

Topola stunned the home team with a goal by Peter Stanic giving the visitors the lead just in the 47th minute.

After putting pressure on the opponent, West Ham United equalised in the 66th minute to restore parity thanks to an own goal from Nemanja Petrovic.

Four minutes later, Black Stars poster boy Mohammed Kudus scored with a header to give the hosts a 2-1 lead in the 70th minute.

Ward-Prowse whips in a corner and it's met by Mohammed who heads it into the bottom corner ⭐️ https://t.co/l3FealMhY6 — West Ham United (@WestHam) September 21, 2023

Substitute Tomas Soucek found the back of the Backa Topola net in the 82nd minute to end the 3-1 win for the home side.

After netting his first West Ham goal, Mohammed Kudus will hope to keep his fine start intact when they travel to play Liverpool on Sunday in the Premier League at Anfield.