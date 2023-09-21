The Black Stars of Ghana has been ranked 60th in the latest FIFA ranking for September 2023.

Ghana continues to sit outside the top 10 ranked nations in Africa as the four-time AFCON winner ranks 11th in the rankings.

The ranking comes in the wake of the immediate past international football window where Ghana beat Central African Republic (CAR) 2-1 to book its place at the 2023 AFCON slated to be hosted in Ivory Coast next year.

The Black Stars followed the win up with a 3-1 win over Liberia in an international friendly game to extend head coach Chris Hughton’s unbeaten run to five games since taking over as the lead man on the sideline.

Meanwhile, Morocco still maintained their top place on the ranking.

The Atlas Lions has however moved up two spots on the rankings to 13th while reigning African champion Senegal ranks 18th after dropping two spots.

Below are the top 15 nations ranked in Africa:

1 Morocco: 13

2 Senegal: 20

3 Tunisia: 29

4 Algeria: 34

5 Egypt: 35

6 Nigeria: 40

7 Cameroon: 41

8 Mali: 49

9 Ivory Coast: 50

10 Burkina Faso: 58

11 Ghana: 60

12 DR Congo: 64

13 South Africa: 65

14 Cape Verde: 71

15 Guinea: 81

Meanwhile, World Cup champions Argentina have maintained their top spot in the world rankings and are followed by France and Brazil respectively.

England (4th) and Belgium (5th) retain their places in the top five that remains unchanged from the July 2023 edition of the global ranking.

The leading pack are followed by Croatia (6th), the Netherlands (7th) and Portugal (8th), the only team amongst the top ten to climb a position. Italy (9th) slipped down a spot after having been held to a 1-1 draw away to North Macedonia in the sides’ UEFA EURO 2024 qualifier. The top-ten line-up is completed by Spain.