Ghanaian actress, Martha Ankomah, has shared photos of her lookalike sisters to get social media buzzing.

The photos were to mark the birthday of the lady, Adwoa Mercy who she identified as her younger sister.

One of the photos saw Adwoa in a beautiful Kente outfit and a fascinator to complement her look.

Another saw the pretty lady sit like a queen on a couch as she poses for the camera amidst smiles.

She was dressed in a suit with a scarf tied around her neck.

From the photos, one needs not be told that the ladies are biological siblings as the resemblance was striking.

Posting the photos on her Instagram page, she wrote: Happy birthday to my beautiful darling sister @msadwoamercy you are blessed and highly favoured.