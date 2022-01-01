A family of four, including a three-month-old baby, has been burnt to death at Abeka Lapaz, a suburb in the Greater Accra Region.

The incident, according to reports, occurred while they were asleep in their chamber and hall self-contained near the Ashanti Home Touch restaurant.

An eyewitness narrated it was about 3:30 am on Friday, December 31, 2021.

The victims included a mother, a father and two children aged four and three-month-old.

The fire, which cause is not immediately known, is said to have started from the living room and spread quickly to other parts of the house.

All attempts to rescue the family, according to the witness who spoke to Accra-based Accra FM, proved futile.

ALSO READ:

He explained the charred bodies were found in their bathroom where they are believed to have sought refuge.

Play the audio above: