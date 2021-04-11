A pregnant woman and family, including an unborn baby, have been wiped out in a fire incident at Manso Aponoapo in the Amansie South District of the Ashanti Region.

Witnesses said about eight persons were in the house, including the pregnant woman identified as Esther Kobina, her husband, Kofi Owusu and two children.

Four persons are said to have escaped before the heat of the fire intensified, engulfing the entire eight-bedroom house.

The Fire Service team, which arrived at the scene, collected the charred remains and deposited them at the St Martins Hospital.

One of the personnel also stated investigations have commenced to establish the cause of the fire.

The survivors are said to be responding to treatment at the St Martins Hospital.