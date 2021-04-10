Two toddlers have been found dead in a car at Fawode in the Kwabre East Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

Two-year-old Blessed Yiedie Boadu Boakye was found unresponsive in the vehicle of Head Pastor of Light Salvation Ministry, Evans Oppong.

Ahoto, aged 3, was also found in the vehicle in similar condition after going missing for several hours on Easter Sunday. They were pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital.

According to the father of Blessed, Eric Boakye, the mother, who had taken the child to the church, lost track of him.

For hours, all attempts to find the two children yielded no results forcing them to lodge a complaint at the Mampongteng Police Station.

One of the elders of the church suggested a search be run in the parked vehicles where they found the children.

Blessed has since been buried at Mampongteng, while investigations continue.