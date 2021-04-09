Some residents of Amanase in the Eastern Region attempted to burn a shrine belonging to a traditional priestess who has been linked to the recent killing of a 10-year-old boy by two teenagers at Kasoa in the Central Region, for ritual purposes.

The intervention of the police at Suhum foiled the arson attempt.

The angry residents, mostly made up of the youth, were led by the regent of Amanase.

They massed up at the shrine on Friday, April 9, 2021, in anger following the arrest of the priestess and another accomplice in the area on Wednesday.

The regent, Osabarima Obengfo Addo Agyekum, issued a three-day ultimatum to the Inspector-General of Police to furnish them with updates of the arrests made.

“It is only now that we’ve understood the gravity of their activities to the extent of taking a life in the name of giving money to the youth for that matter,” he said.

The late Ishmael Mensah, a class four pupil, was buried on Thursday, April 8, 2021, in accordance with Islamic tenets.

The two teenage suspects, Felix Nyarko and Nicholas Kini have been remanded in police custody after appearing in court.

They confessed to having had the inspiration to commit the crime after watching a money ritualist advertise on television.