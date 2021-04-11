The Assin Nyankomasi police have mounted search for a 30-year-old farmer, Akwasi Danfo, for allegedly defiling a four-year-old girl at Assin Amoakrom in the Assin North District of the Central Region.

The Assin Fosu Divisional Crime Officer, DSP Daniel Darkoh, who explained the incident to Adom News, said the suspect lured the Kindergarten 2 pupil into his friend’s room with candy and had sexual affair with her.

Also, father of the victim said a police medical form was issued to them to confirm their claims, adding the victim is still receiving treatment at the St Francis Xavier Hospital.

According to him, the damages in the child’s private part prompted them to further probe, which led to the child pointing to the suspect.

However, even before police would arrive at the scene, suspect Akwasi Danfo was at large.

DSP Daniel Korsah has pleaded with parents to control their wards and teach youngsters not to visit houses they do not belong in.