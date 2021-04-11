The Somanya Police in the Eastern Region have arrested the husband of the woman murdered in a guest house last week.

The suspect, Prosper Negble, was identified by management of the guest house as the one who checked into the room with the now-deceased woman – Believe Sakitey.

On Saturday, April 10, 2021, the Akosombo Divisional Crime Officer, Superintendent Mrs Sapati and Somanya Crime Officer, Miss Sylvia Esinam Aforkpa, as well as the lead investigator of the case, Sergeant Richard Eduah, as part of the broad investigation into the murder case, invited family members including the husband of the deceased to the Somanya District Police Headquarters to assist in getting relevant information that could lead to the arrest of the suspect.

On arrival at the Police station, a worker at the Guest House (name withheld) identified the husband of the deceased as the man who came in with her to lodge in the room of the guest house.

According to the cleaner, the suspect sent her three times to buy him things from a shop which made him curious, hence deliberately observed and took notice of his identity.

Two other workers (names withheld) also corroborated the identity of the suspect when sent to the crime scene.

The acting Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command, Sergeant Francis Gomado confirmed the arrest to Starr News.

He has said the suspect has been interrogated, cautioned and detained to enable police put him before court for remand on Monday.

RELATED

Background

The Director of the Gameli Guest House at Somanya in the Eastern Region, Teye Annor, 63, reported at the Somanya Police station on April 6, 2021, that, on Monday, April 5, 2021, at about 3:00 pm the now identified suspect who gave his name as Charles Tetteh to the receptionist checked into the guesthouse with the victim and were expected to check out the following day at 12:00 pm.

However, they were not heard of on Monday forcing the curious receptionist to open the door of the room which was not locked only to see the deceased lying in a pool of blood on the bed but the man had managed to sneak out.

The Somanya Police were informed and investigators were detailed to the scene.

Later, a team of investigators from the Regional Police Headquarters in Koforidua was also dispatched to the scene for crime scene analysis.

The investigators found in the handbag of the deceased an identity card bearing the name Believe Sakitey.

A knife that was stained with blood and wrapped in black polythene kept under the mattress was also retrieved.

Family members came to the morgue to identify the deceased.

The body of the deceased was taken to Atua Government Hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy whilst investigations continued.