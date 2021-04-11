Fear and panic are what a mother and son are feeling after a man, identified simply as Charles, raided their room.

Madam Florita Newman aged 56, and son, John Asante Tawiah, 15, at Kenyasi No.2 in the Ahafo Region escaped death narrowly when the armed man broke into thier room and attempted to kill them.

Narrating the incident to Adom News’ Sammy Asare, she said around 3:am, the young man came to her house and rained insults and death threats without provocation.

About an hour later, he is said to have returned and made attempts to carry out his threat.

According to her, Charles started breaking their trap door with an object, which forced them to seek refuge in a neighbour’s room.

She added that when Charles successfully entered and met their absence, they heard him say “they are very lucky, I would have killed them irrespective of what will happen.”

ALSO

The matter has since been reported to the Kenyasi Police who has assured to beef up security.

In-charge of the Kenyasi Police, Chief Inspector Akowuah Sankara, said he has visited the scene and investigation is underway.

He said currently the young man is on a run but the police will surely grab him for justice to prevail.