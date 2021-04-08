A 25-year-old woman has been found dead at the Gamali Guest House at Somanya in the Yilo Krobo municipality of the Eastern Region.

The deceased, Believe Sakitey, a petty trader in vegetables, was suspected to have been murdered by a man.

The Crime Officer of the Somanya District Police Command of the Ghana Police Service, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Ms. Sylvia Esinam Aforkpa who briefed Graphic Online’s Ezekiel Sottie said around 1:40 pm last Monday, April 5, 2021, the manager of Gameli Guest House at Somanya Low Cost reported at the police station that a young lady was found dead in one of the rooms in the Guest House.

Guests lodged in

She said the manager indicated that, on Sunday, April 5, 2021, a young man by name Charles Tetteh together with the deceased, lodged at the Guest House and per their booking they were supposed to check-out by mid-day on Monday.

The crime officer said when the two were not seen coming out, the receptionist decided to check on them.

After knocking on the door several times, the receptionist realised that nobody responded and therefore, she decided to open the door herself since the door was not locked only to find the woman lying in a pool of blood.

ASP Aforkpa said an investigator was detailed to the scene and saw the deceased lying in a pool of blood on the bed with only her underwear but Tetteh was nowhere to be found.

Items found

The crime officer said a lady’s hand bag belonging to the deceased was found in a chair in the room and when it was opened, an identity card was found in it which had the name Believe Sakitey.

She said a phone number at the back of a Yellow Fever Card was also found in the bag and when the person was called the elder brother of the deceased, Bright Kekeli responded and said the deceased was the younger sister.

Kekeli was asked to report at Somanya Police Station and he, together with other family members including the parents came and identified the deceased.

The crime officer said, staff also found a knife which was stained with blood and wrapped in a black polythene which had been kept under the mattress.

She said it was being kept for police investigations.

She said police crime scene officers later came from Koforidua, to examine the crime scene and the body was taken to the Atua Government Hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy whilst investigations continued.