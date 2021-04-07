A 45-year-old driver of a Mercedes-Benz bus with registration number AS 4530-P loaded with goods has died in an accident at Afful Nkwanta.

According to reports, the deceased lost control of the vehicle due to a brake failure on Wednesday morning.

The situation caused the car to overturn and killed the driver identified as Iddrisu on the spot.

His assistant, who sustained injuries, is receiving treatment at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

According to a witness account, they came to Kumasi from Accra last night.